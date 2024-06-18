Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her Western Look In Lenora Floral Dress In Instagram Photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti, a popular television actress, has gains attention for her active presence on social media. The actress has 10.2 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her admirers up-to-date on her personal and professional life. Today, the diva takes fashion to the next level in her recent photoshoot, revealing her stunning attractiveness in a Western look. Let’s look at the Instagram photoshoot-

Subhi Jyoti’s Floral Dress Photos-

Surbhi Jyoti’s latest Instagram photoshoot features a floral dress. It has a strappy, sleeveless sweetheart-neck, bust-fitted, flared straight ankle-length dress with floral accents to enhance her beauty throughout the ensemble. The brilliant multi-colored print color pays homage to the original stylish look, while her dazzling smile elevates the ensemble, giving it the ideal high-fashion statement. The outfit is from Geisha Designs, and it costs Rs. 31,500.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Surbhi styles her hair with middle-parted wavy open tresses to complement the glamorous aura of her dress. Her makeup features a perfect foundation with a dewy finish and voluminous lashes to highlight her eyes. A pink blush and matte lip color round off the look, adding to its charm and liveliness. Surbhi complemented her with silver rings and pink stilettos. In the photos, Surbhi flaunts her dazzling beauty with her killer expressions.

