Surbhi Jyoti Gets High On Heeramandi Fever Wearing Embellished Lehenga, See How

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s other entertainer, Heeramandi, is spreading its charm with a rich cultural touch and lots of glamour. It is hard to resist the show’s aura. Now Surbhi Jyoti gets high on ‘Heeramandi’ fever and styles herself in an embellished lehenga inspired by vintage fashion.

On Wednesday evening, Surbhi shared a video of herself after watching the recently released OTT show Heeramandi. The actress couldn’t resist the ‘Heeramandi’ fever, and she wore a lehenga, recreating the look of characters in the show. The actress styled her look in a simple low-neckline blouse embellished with golden sequins and stones, which she paired with a matching lehenga skirt. The chocolate brown pastel lehenga looks super stunning, and Surbhi styled it correctly with her simplicity.

Surbhi adorns her look with stones embellished golden jhumkas, adding a statement touch. Her open, soft curls hairstyle looks super beautiful, giving oh-so-breathtaking visuals. The smokey, glittery kajal eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance. Through the video, Surbhi mesmerizes us with her ‘aadaye’ and charismatic aura.

Heeramandi: The Diamond market is based on a true story. The show was premiered on Netflix on 1 May 2024. The show casts Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha, with Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, and Adhyayan Suman