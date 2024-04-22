Surbhi Jyoti Goes Bold Styling A Classic Silk Saree With Strapless Blouse & Gajra

Surbhi Jyoti needs no introduction. She is the queen of sophistication and simplicity with her every traditional glam. Whether donning a saree or lehenga, she breaks stereotypes with her contemporary take on traditional in a seamless manner. In the recent look, she goes bold, pairing a strapless blouse with a silk saree. Let’s have a look below.

Redefining timeless elegance, Surbhi graced her look in a shiny maroon silk saree featuring a golden border. The diva paired her look with a strapless golden blouse showcasing her jaw-dropping neckline, collarbones, and shoulders. The diva looked nothing short of heavenly beauty in this attire.

To define her classic charm, Surbhi adorns her look with a mid-part bun hairstyle decorated with beautiful white floral gajra. The golden jhumkas and ring complement her six-yard elegance. Shaped eyebrows, basic eyeliner, black kajal, red cheeks, and nude lips seal her look to perfection. With her effortless allure, she is making hearts flutter.

Striking a pose on the green sofa, Surbhi exuded charm like a queen. However, her bold blouse raises the hotness bar in traditional avatars, and we can’t get over her magical charm. Her photos left the onlooker mesmerized.

