Surbhi Jyoti Goes Bold Styling A Classic Silk Saree With Strapless Blouse & Gajra

Surbhi Jyoti, always a treat for her fans, recently showcased a mesmerizing look in a classic silk saree paired with a strapless blouse. Her bold fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate her audience. Take a look at these stunning photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Surbhi Jyoti Goes Bold Styling A Classic Silk Saree With Strapless Blouse & Gajra 892123 Credit: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti needs no introduction. She is the queen of sophistication and simplicity with her every traditional glam. Whether donning a saree or lehenga, she breaks stereotypes with her contemporary take on traditional in a seamless manner. In the recent look, she goes bold, pairing a strapless blouse with a silk saree. Let’s have a look below.

Redefining timeless elegance, Surbhi graced her look in a shiny maroon silk saree featuring a golden border. The diva paired her look with a strapless golden blouse showcasing her jaw-dropping neckline, collarbones, and shoulders. The diva looked nothing short of heavenly beauty in this attire.

To define her classic charm, Surbhi adorns her look with a mid-part bun hairstyle decorated with beautiful white floral gajra. The golden jhumkas and ring complement her six-yard elegance. Shaped eyebrows, basic eyeliner, black kajal, red cheeks, and nude lips seal her look to perfection. With her effortless allure, she is making hearts flutter.

Auto Draft 892122

Striking a pose on the green sofa, Surbhi exuded charm like a queen. However, her bold blouse raises the hotness bar in traditional avatars, and we can’t get over her magical charm. Her photos left the onlooker mesmerized.

Did you like Surbhi Jyoti’s classic saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

