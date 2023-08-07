ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti Is A Delight In Green Salwar Suit; Check Here

Surbhi Jyoti is a heartthrob in the world of fashion and entertainment. The diva in a green salwar suit embraces her ethnicity in the latest Instagram pictures. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 09:15:42
The sensational Surbhi Jyoti is back with her fashion game. She has once again set hearts racing with her mesmerizing traditional flair. With her gorgeousness and simplicity, she has become the talk of the town among her fans and admirers. Recently the diva treated her fans with her exceptional delightful look in green ethnic wear. And we could not get enough of her.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Delightful Avatar

In the reel video, Surbhi wore a beautiful lime green kurta with colorful flowers, a pajama, and a matching dupatta by the fashion house The Loom. She ditched accessories and heavy makeup to let her bright salwar suit shine better. However, her open hair flying in the air, rosy eyes, and lips made her look mesmerizing.

Surbhi Jyoti has always become a topic of discussion with her no-makeup glam. She makes her look charismatic effortlessly with a simple look. Kudos to the makeup artist Avvika Jain who know the real beauty of Surbhi and let it shine in its simplicity. However, this would not have been possible without Deepak Das, who captured the diva in the best way possible to let her video express the message that she was trying to.

Undoubtedly, Surbhi Jyoti’s new look in a green saree is a delight to our eyes, and we are totally in awe of her gorgeousness.

Did you like Surbhi Jyoti’s green look? Please let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

