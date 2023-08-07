Surbhi Jyoti Is A Delight In Green Salwar Suit; Check Here

The sensational Surbhi Jyoti is back with her fashion game. She has once again set hearts racing with her mesmerizing traditional flair. With her gorgeousness and simplicity, she has become the talk of the town among her fans and admirers. Recently the diva treated her fans with her exceptional delightful look in green ethnic wear. And we could not get enough of her.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Delightful Avatar

In the reel video, Surbhi wore a beautiful lime green kurta with colorful flowers, a pajama, and a matching dupatta by the fashion house The Loom. She ditched accessories and heavy makeup to let her bright salwar suit shine better. However, her open hair flying in the air, rosy eyes, and lips made her look mesmerizing.

Surbhi Jyoti has always become a topic of discussion with her no-makeup glam. She makes her look charismatic effortlessly with a simple look. Kudos to the makeup artist Avvika Jain who know the real beauty of Surbhi and let it shine in its simplicity. However, this would not have been possible without Deepak Das, who captured the diva in the best way possible to let her video express the message that she was trying to.

Undoubtedly, Surbhi Jyoti’s new look in a green saree is a delight to our eyes, and we are totally in awe of her gorgeousness.

