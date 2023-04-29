Surbhi Jyoti is a vision in halter neck white ruched top, we are crushing

Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress has been keeping her fashion on check. The actress is an avid social media user and has always stunned her admirers with her everyday posts on social media handle. Owing to that, the diva has now shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where we can see her manifesting her angelic look in stylish casual look.

Surbhi Jyoti is truly a vision to witness in white

The actress shared a photodump on her social media handle, where we can see her wearing a gorgeous halter neck satin white crop top with ruched sides. She completed the look with her high waisted denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with her long wavy hair. For makeup, she picked it up with kohled eyes, nude lips and blushed cheeks. The rose tint looked on point on her.

Sharing the dramatically gorgeous photos on her social media handle, the actress gave off nothing but goals with her fashion do in the pictures. Here take a look at the pictures below-

Qubool Hai

“Qubool Hai” was a popular Hindi-language television series that aired on Zee TV from 2012 to 2016. Produced by 4 Lions Films, the show starred lead actors Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as they portrayed two characters from vastly different backgrounds who embark on a romantic journey, facing numerous challenges along the way. With its captivating storyline, the show garnered a significant following and received numerous accolades and nominations, cementing its status as a fan-favorite during its four-year run on the small screen.”