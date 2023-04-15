Beautiful Surbhi Jyoti celebrating the Punjabi festival Baishakhi shared her stunning look for the festival. She has an impeccable fashion sense which keeps her buzzing in the headlines. Be it ethnic or Western, she never disappoints viewers with her styling. The actress dropped a few pictures in a traditional tangerine look, making fans and viewers awestruck with her appearance.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Baisakhi Outfit

Surbhi Jyoti, Baisakhi wore a beautiful traditional tangerine dress for the festival. She paired the designer plain orange kurta, thread detailing, and a matching gold dotted skirt. Her heavy accessories, a diamond and oxidized necklace, earrings, rosy makeup, and bindi, made the simple outfit look attractive. In addition, the Punjabi hair braid look uplifted her look.

Throughout Surbhi Jyoti’s photos, one can see her elegance in the traditional drape. And every picture has a different story to portray. Her gorgeousness is irresistibly attractive. And she totally nailed her festive vibe. She captioned the post, “Baisakhi diyan Mubaarakaan✨.”

Fan Comments

Reacting to her stunning appearance, fans couldn’t keep calm. A user wrote, “Always takes my breath away when I see you in your finery. And even when not. You shine gold 🥺❤️❤️”. “This is literally one of the most gorgeous things anyone has ever worn. When I first saw the photos, I was simply stunned and still am. Just beautiful 😍🙌,” said the other.

