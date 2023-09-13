Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Jyoti wears the best of the best ethnic style and is seen in a rich worked salwar set. Her fashion display is a visual treat for her fans and masses.

Surbhi Jyoti is a star diva and is always engaged in the best of fashion displays. She has a unique sense of fashion and styling. Her fans surely miss her on-screen as she is not working on any project right now. However, we are sure that the Qubool Hai, Naagin actor is waiting for the best opportunity to return to screens. As of now whoever is missing her, is getting adequate updates from her via her social media feeds and posts. So here is one taken on a perfect fashionable day. She is seen wearing the ethnic attire to the T.

Surbhi is seen shining bright in this attire which is a salwar suit with rich work on it. It is a light-coloured salwar set with zari work in the front and hands. Surbhi has left her hair loose and this gives her a glam look for sure!!

She has put the big maang ka tika which completes her ethnic style fashion for the day. The pictures are surreal and Surbhi looks the queen in this one. There are her fans calling her and tagging her with cute nicknames on seeing this picture.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is an amazing visual treat as Surbhi Jyoti dresses up to impress her fans and the masses!!