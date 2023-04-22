Surbhi Jyoti is remembering her 'pyaar', bold beach video in saree goes viral

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in her gorgeous peach orange saree, check out video below

Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress left her Instagram fans with her latest reel online. The actress gave off nothing but goals with her stylish traditional look in sheer saree avatar. What’s more, the diva decided to deck the saree up by the beach. Keeping it all sensuous and sultry, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Surbhi Jyoti’s sense of style

Surbhi Jyoti’s fashion style is elegant and classy. She is often seen wearing dresses and gowns that are flowy and accentuate her curves. She also likes to experiment with different colors and prints, and is not afraid to try out new styles. Owing to that, no wonder her stylish saree looks has always been our muse to look up to.

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in saree

The actress has now shared a reel video on her Instagram handle, where we can see her taking a walk by the beach. The actress looked all stunning in her yellow chiffon saree. She teamed it with deep neck loral blouse in mustard hue. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. The actress rounded it off with kohled eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of oxidised earrings.

About Qubool Hai

The widely popular Indian television drama series, “Qubool Hai,” was aired from 2012 to 2016 and was produced by 4 Lions Films. The show was broadcasted on Zee TV and featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover as lead actors. The storyline focused on the romantic tale of a young American woman named Zoya and a wealthy Indian businessman, Asad. The series received critical acclaim and gained a massive fan following among Indian television drama enthusiasts.