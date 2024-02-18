Surbhi Jyoti Is Sight-to-behold In Traditional Drape, Take A Look

The stunning Surbhi Jyoti knows no rules to style as she creates her own to embrace her charm effortlessly. Her love for traditional outfits has been witnessed through her social media. From ethereal sarees to classic lehenga, sharara, and more, the actress has graced her look in every traditional drape, exuding elegance and trendiness. In her recent pictures, the diva showcased her traditional charm as she wore a purple salwar suit, and we can’t get over her magic.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Purple Salwar Suit

Redefining traditional elegance, Surbhi dons a simple purple kurta featuring golden sequins and motif embroidery around the neckline that looks like a piece of jewelry. She pairs her look with a matching pajama and a contrasting pink dupatta, creating wow moments. This beautiful traditional drape is from the brand Misri by Meghna Nayyar.

Surbhi’s traditional elegance doesn’t end there. The actress continues to wow with her styling as she adorns her look with captivating golden jhumkas that instantly add an extra dose of glamour. With the mid-part half-secured hairstyle, she looks like a princess. With black kajal eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude pink lips, Surbhi sealed her look. Flaunting her magical smile and confidence, the Qubool Hai actress looks like a sight to behold in traditional charm.

Did you like Surbhi Jyoti's traditional look in a salwar suit?