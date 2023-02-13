It’s just another day, and this Qubool Hai beauty is here again with her majestic beauty and fashion saga. Surbhi Jyoti has always been the enchantress. Since her debut in the show Qubool Hai, her intense beautiful eyes still happen to be our muse and magic to witness. And she continues to keep us allured with her beauty; all thanks to her stunning pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Jyoti is an avid social media user. Time and again the actress has given us a glimpse of her work and new fashion photoshoots. And here again she has dropped a stylish photodump where we can see her getting the ethnic fashion right on groove.

In the pictures that she has shared we can see Surbhi wearing a beautiful yellow chikankari salwar suit. She completed the look with sleek straight hair. The actress decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, beautiful kohled eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of gorgeous oxidised earrings. The actress posed with a gorgeous bouquet of red roses keeping her sensuous side mirrored in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Phool patte and I”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Jyoti shot to fame with her role in the show Qubool Hai. She starred there alongside Karan Singh Grover. Later to that she got featured in countless other tv shows, Naagin being one of them. The actress has worked in music videos too, and was recently seen in the movie Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

