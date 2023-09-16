Television | Celebrities

If Surbhi Jyoti‘s latest Instagram dump won’t make you fall in love with her, then what will? The actress took to her social media handle and shared a video featuring herself in the modern desi style. This time, the actress opts for a saree to embrace her traditional glam.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Alluring Look In Gold Silk Saree

With her captivating appearance on-screen in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and others, the actress has become an inspiration in fashion. Embracing the traditional glam, Surbhi Jyoti dons a stunning gold cotton saree with zari thread. She paired the saree with a slip butterfly neckline blouse, adding a modern-day touch to her desi-ness.

Surbhi Jyoti elevates her alluring golden glow with a diamond-embellished necklace and stud earrings. Her hair, styled in loose braids by Aarti Gupta, adds an extra dose of sophistication. The basic eye makeup, rose-shiny cheek, and nude lips complete her enchanting look.

In the video, Surbhi showcases her festive glamour in a simple yet captivating avatar. She enjoys the old lyrics Tinka Tinka sung by Alisha Chinai from the movie Karan in 2005, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Shiney Ahuja.

However, Surbhi Jyoti’s best friend and TV actor Arjun Taneja couldn’t resist himself falling in love with her in the desi glam. In the comments, she dropped two hearts popping out emojis.

