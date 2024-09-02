Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Jyoti dropped new photos showcasing her breathtaking visuals in a black printed saree, which the actress styled with a spaghetti blouse.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved actresses in the town, and she rose to fame with her appearance in the show Qubool Love. Apart from that, the actress is a fashion enthusiast who loves sarees, and her love for sarees is evident in her effortless ability to transform simple drapes into stunning fashion statements. From a classic cotton saree to a rich silk one, the Naagin actress elevates her every look with her impeccable styling and confidence. At the same time, her graceful choice of accessories and contemporary blouse designs leave a lasting impact, proving her timeless elegance. In the new photos, the Surbhi artistically shows her breathtaking side in a simple saree with a spaghetti blouse.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Breathtaking Look In Saree

Surbhi wore a beautiful black saree with simple yet attractive lines for her new photoshoot. The actress paired her look with a black spaghetti blouse with a deep V-neckline defining her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulder. She draped her saree over her figure, highlighting her toned curves and hourglass figure. The beautiful hanging details at the edge of the pallu looked charming.

But wait, that’s not all! Surbhi elevates her style effortlessly with no makeup. She opted for minimalistic, shiny cheeks and nude lip colors that suited her well. Her open hairstyle effortlessly highlights her breathtaking beauty in the simple saree.