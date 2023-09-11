Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch

Surbhi Jyoti, a true fashion connoisseur, recently graced us with a breathtaking Instagram photoshoot that had everyone talking. She donned a sheer navy blue saree paired with a backless blouse, a choice that was nothing short of mesmerizing

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023 00:05:10
Surbhi Jyoti, a true fashion connoisseur, recently graced us with a breathtaking Instagram photoshoot that had everyone talking. She donned a sheer navy-blue saree paired with a backless blouse, a choice that was nothing short of mesmerizing. Let’s dive into this sensational look and dissect it from a fashion expert’s perspective.

Decoding Surbhi Jyoti’s look

The navy-blue saree was a timeless selection, but with a modern twist that added an element of intrigue. Its sheer fabric not only added sensuality to the ensemble but also gave it an ethereal quality, making Surbhi Jyoti appear like a vision plucked from the pages of a fashion magazine. The choice of navy blue, a hue that transcends trends, perfectly complemented her complexion and bestowed an aura of sheer sophistication.

The daring backless design injected a touch of drama into this otherwise classic saree ensemble. Surbhi Jyoti’s confidence in showcasing this bold element was truly admirable, effortlessly infusing a contemporary and seductive edge into her attire. Shifting our focus to her hairstyling and makeup, her sleek pulled-back hairbun was a masterstroke. It not only accentuated the saree and the backless blouse but also lent her an air of poised refinement.

Her makeup, however, stole the limelight entirely. The smouldering kohl-rimmed eyes added an enigmatic allure to her gaze, captivating all who beheld it. The choice of nude pink lips was a shrewd one, ensuring that her lips didn’t compete with her eyes for attention. The sleekly groomed eyebrows framed her face beautifully, and let’s not overlook those magnificent oversized jhumkas that adorned her ears like exquisite pieces of art.

In summary, Surbhi Jyoti’s ensemble featuring the navy-blue saree and backless blouse was a masterpiece in every sense. She seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary elements to create an entrancing look. With her impeccable makeup and fearless choice of accessories, she once again affirmed her status as a fashion icon.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

