Surbhi Jyoti radiates elegance in peachy orange embellished salwar suit

Surbhi Jyoti, who has once again stolen the spotlight with her exquisite fashion sense. The beloved Qubool Hai actress recently adorned herself in a stunning peach orange embellished salwar suit, turning heads with her timeless beauty.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 03:30:03
Prepare to be dazzled by the radiant charm of Surbhi Jyoti, who has once again stolen the spotlight with her exquisite fashion sense. The beloved Qubool Hai actress recently adorned herself in a stunning peach orange embellished salwar suit, turning heads with her timeless beauty. The ethereal ensemble was complemented by a sleek and stylish ponytail, kohled eyes that held a world of mystery, and lips adorned with a delicate nude pink hue.

Loving Surbhi’s style

In true fashion maestro style, Surbhi Jyoti accessorized the look with sheer elegance. The actress couldn’t help but beam with joy, as she exuded an aura of confidence and poise. Sharing the enchanting photoshoot pictures, she captioned them with words that seemed to capture the essence of her mesmerizing presence: “ऐसी उलझी नज़र, उनसे हटती नहीं” – a sentiment that radiates her irresistible allure.

The outfit, a creation from Shop MulMul, was a masterpiece that accentuated her natural charm. Deepak Das Photography managed to capture every enchanting moment, giving us a glimpse into Surbhi Jyoti’s world of elegance. The jewelry, an exquisite touch from House of JSK Jewels, added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Completing this magnificent transformation was the expertise of the makeup artist, That Gal With Makeup.

Check out-

Surbhi Jyoti has once again proven that she’s not just an actress, but a true fashion icon. With each appearance, she continues to redefine elegance and captivate our hearts with her unparalleled beauty and style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

