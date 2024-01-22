Surbhi Jyoti Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Mother, Take A Look

Surbhi Jyoti has been making headlines lately due to her marriage rumours. Though the actress has not revealed anything, but media reports claim that. However, amidst these rumours, the gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped some super adorable photos of her mother. Let’s check out

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi Jyoti dropped a couple of photos of her mother. In the images, her mother flaunts a beautiful smile while posing in the garden. Surbhi’s mother wore a pink salwar and styled herself like a typical middle-class wife. However, in the other photo, Surbhi’s mother shows her braided hairstyle decorated with beautiful white flowers in between. The beautiful smile and floral glam look so wow and adorable. Sharing these photos, the Qubool Hai actress captioned her post, “Maa (with a heart made with hands).”

Surbhi Jyoti’s Work Front

The gorgeous Surbhi rose to fame with her top-notch acting skills in the show Qubool Hai. Later, she graced the screens in a stylish avatar in Ishqbaaz. Again, she impressed the audience with her role in the fictional show Naagin. Apart from that, her social media presence keeps her at the top of the buzz.

