Surbhi Jyoti shares personal WhatsApp chat with her mother, fans love it

Surbhi Jyoti, ahead of Mother’s Day shared her wholesome chat with her dear mother on her Instagram stories. Their mother-daughter love is giving us goals. Check out below and go all hearts just as we did while reading the adorable messages.

A wholesome chat with your mother always makes your day. The feeling is divine and can be expressed less in words. Owing to that, the Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti shared her WhatsApp chat with her mother on her Instagram stories, ahead of Mother’s Day. The chat is something we all can resonate with.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day, a global phenomenon, has a rich history that dates back centuries. The roots of this heartfelt observance can be traced to ancient civilizations that revered motherhood and paid homage to maternal figures. Over time, it evolved into a modern celebration of the nurturing bond between mothers and their children.

This annual tribute, marked on various dates across the globe, provides an opportunity for us to express our deep gratitude for the mothers who have played a profound role in our lives. It is a day to shower them with love, appreciation, and gestures of affection, acknowledging their tireless efforts and boundless affection.

Surbhi Jyoti’s work front

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actress known for her work in the Hindi television industry. She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the TV series “Qubool Hai,” which aired from 2012 to 2016. Surbhi Jyoti has also appeared in other TV shows such as “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” and “Naagin 3.”