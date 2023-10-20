Surbhi Jyoti swears by comfort in sage green linen co ord set [Photos]

Co-ord sets are the cool kids on the fashion block, and Surbhi Jyoti just threw a comfy-cool twist into the mix. The TV star stepped out in a sage green linen co-ord set, proving that style and comfort can totally be BFFs! So, let’s kick back and check out how she’s spiced up our wardrobe goals with her effortlessly trendy look.

Decoding Surbhi Jyoti’s look in comfy co ord set

Surbhi Jyoti knows how to slay in style without breaking the bank, and her recent appearance in a Premium Linen Co-ord Set in Sage Green worth Rs 8,490.00 is proof of that! This ensemble isn’t just fabulous; it’s the epitome of comfort. Whether you’re jet-setting on vacation, indulging in a leisurely Sunday brunch, or just taking a casual city stroll, this co-ord set has got your back, literally.

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show – the oversized linen shirt. It’s not your ordinary shirt; it’s an oversized masterpiece with meticulous pleated gathers that take it to a whole new level of chic. Paired with these comfy linen pants that offer a straight yet relaxed fit and feature an elasticated back waistbelt, this co-ord set is the definition of effortless cool.

Check out photos:

Courtesy Instagram

To complete her look, our style icon Surbhi kept her long wavy hair as radiant as her smile, went for the ‘less is more’ vibe with minimal makeup, and added some extra oomph with a pair of black shades. The pictures were taken on her Goa trip, and they’re proof that this co-ord set is ready for any adventure! It’s time to take notes from Surbhi Jyoti on how to look effortlessly fabulous while enjoying life to the fullest.