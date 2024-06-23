Surbhi Jyoti Turns ‘Marathi Mulgi’ In Maroon Nauvari Saree, Watch The Video!

Surbhi Jyoti, a popular television actress, is known for her Qubool Hai television actress and her strong social media presence. The actress has 10.2 million Instagram followers. She keeps her fans up to date on her personal and professional life. Today, the diva takes fashion to the next level in a recent photograph, showing her exquisite beauty in a traditional Maharashtrian look. Let’s look at the Instagram photoshoot.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Maroon Nauvari Saree Look-

Taking to their Instagram photoshoot post, Surbhi Jyoti’s choice to embrace the Marathi culture through her attire was truly inspiring. The outfit features a beautiful maroon Navari saree, a traditional Maharashtrian attire draped in a unique style resembling a dhoti. With its maroon color and gold floral work, buttas all over the dhoti-style front pleated saree, the saree added a regal touch to her traditional look. The intricate gold floral borders with a pleated end piece and a pink and gold big buttas U-neckline, half-sleeves blouse enhanced its richness and traditional appeal.

View Instagram Post 1: Surbhi Jyoti Turns 'Marathi Mulgi' In Maroon Nauvari Saree, Watch The Video!

Surbhi Jyoti’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Surbhi styles her hair in a middle-partition half-tied up and rest wavy open hairstyle, perfectly complementing her traditional attire. She opted for subtle yet elegant makeup, fluttery eyes, and pink creamy lips. Her kajal kohl eyes, and she opts for a half-moon shape on her forehead, which gives a stunning traditional Marathi look. She accessories her outfit with a multi-colored Maharashtrian Nath, gold choker, earrings tucked in the hair, typical Maharashtrian red and gold bangles, and a gold kamar patta to maintain the focus on her attire. The actress flaunts her Maharashtrian traditional saree look with her beautiful expressions in the photos.

