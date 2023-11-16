Surbhi Jyoti Turns Modern-day Princess In Backless Anarkali With Motif Accessories

The sensational Surbhi Jyoti recently embraced her ethnicity in a bold and beautiful avatar that’s hard to ignore. The actress was a vision of beauty as she graced her look in the classic orange Anarkali, an embodiment of timeless elegance and sophistication.

In contrast, the gold prints all over the traditional drape increase the royalty charm. The backless pattern gives a sense of sensuality, and the low neckline looks sultry. She pairs her classic kurta with the ivory churidar and organza dupatta with small gold detailing.

Surbhi Jyoti’s attention to detail was enchanting as she rounded her appearance with a wavy low ponytail with flying curly flicks; the white motif head accessory gives her princess vibes, exuding regal charm. Her makeup was on point, with beautiful black eyes, rosy-tinted lips, and cheeks. With the motif choker necklace, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. With the white sandals, she elevates her overall princess glam.

Surbhi’s captivating appearance and graceful demeanor set new standards in the fashion world. In the series of photos, the actress poses, expressing her princess vibes in the striking clicks. Her princess allure in the nature backdrop looks enchanting. And we can’t get over her charm.

Did you like Surbhi Jyoti’s princess glam in classic orange Anarkali? Let us know in the comments box below.