Surbhi Jyoti’s Olive Green Embellished Sharara Worth Rs. 50K Is Go-to Look For Sangeet

Hold your seat, folks, because Surbhi Jyoti is likely to make you faint with her mesmerizing beauty in the traditional flair. The elegance queen never ceases to capture hearts with charm in the ethnic ensemble. This time, she serves as a go-to option for the Sangeet ceremony in an olive green Sharara set.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Go-to Sangeet Look

Are you wondering what to wear this wedding season for the fun-filled Sangeet ceremony? Surbhi Jyoti is here to rescue you. The actress recently made a breathtaking fashion moment in an olive green Sharara set from the closet of Mahum Asad. The A-line high-slit kurta with sheer sleeves looks stylish. It also features elaborate zari and sequin work all over the kurta. She paired it with a mint green gota work dupatta and silk wide-legged palazzo pants.

In contrast, the light fabric and minimalistic details make it comfortable, classy, and a perfect option for a Sangeet ceremony. The lightweight feature makes it a go-to option as one has to perform at the Sangeet night. However, the outfit is quite above your pocket, so it’s up to you.

Surbhi Jyoti adorns her look with a statement diamond and stones embellished chandbaliyan. She keeps it simple with her dewy base and shiny cheeks. Her nude pink lips complement her simplicity. In contrast, the open hairstyle and beautiful black eyeliner give her appearance a touch of sophistication.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.