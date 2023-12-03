Swag Life! Manisha Rani turns pool baby in Goa, enjoys floating breakfast platter

Indulging in the swag life, Manisha Rani, the vivacious actress, is currently basking in the vibrant vibes of Goa. After giving her followers glimpses of her night out at the trendy Romeo Lane club, she unfolds a new chapter of her Goan adventures, becoming the epitome of poolside chic.

In the latest series of photos, Manisha Rani showcases her flair for fashion and leisure as she enjoys a floating breakfast in the pool.

Manisha Rani looked sultry

Dressed in a super sultry striped multi-coloured sleeveless top paired with mini shorts, she effortlessly exudes the essence of a pool baby – carefree and stylish.

But it’s not just the fashion that steals the spotlight; the scene is set with a delicious and luxurious breakfast platter served on a tray, defying the ordinary. From a tempting omelette to a vibrant fruit platter, every element is a feast for the eyes, complemented by a refreshing watermelon juice, making it the perfect poolside treat.

Manisha, a participant in the last season of Bigg Boss 16, captioned the photos with the mantra, “Life is better by the poolside,” inviting us into her world of sun-soaked serenity and laid-back luxury. As we vicariously join her poolside rendezvous.

So, who’s ready for a virtual dip into the glamorously floating breakfast scenes of Goa with Manisha Rani?