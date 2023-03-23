The Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly in a talk show with Cosmopolitan India got candid and open about ‘self love’. The actress preached five mandatory points that one should follow for a better mental health. Scroll down beneath as we share in the detail on what the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress said.

Rupali Ganguly looked stunning in her gorgeous yellow kaftan long dress. She teamed it with her long, beautiful hair and minimal makeup look. The actress decked it up with minimal accessories.

In the video, Rupali Ganguly can be heard giving these tips below:

1. Accept who you are

2. Say, ‘I love you’ in the morning

3. Enjoy your own company

4. Travel solo

5. Stop looking for validation

Well, pretty much everything gets covered in these above five tips. Something every human being, regardless of their gender should follow to lead a better life with better mental health. Self love in times like these is crucial.

Sharing the video, the official page of Cosmopolitan India wrote on Instagram, “The second star in our series ‘Serial Chillers’ is @rupaliganguly, the country’s highest-paid TV actor. Having played the role of Anupamaa and empowered audiences around the world through the show, Rupali Ganguly sure knows a thing or two about loving oneself.”

The page added, “Add to that, Ganguly, in a conversation with #CosmoIndia, tells us about her adored character being a mere reflection of herself; the fame and adulation not getting the better of her; what she’s most addicted to; her love for dogs, and much more.”

Here take a look-