Trend Alert: Karan Kundrra’s Sets Fashion Bar High In A Brown Tuxedo Outfit

Karan Kundra is renowned in the entertainment industry for his skill, charisma, and adaptability. His film, television, and digital media performances never fail to enthrall viewers. In addition to performing, he has a sophisticated, adaptable, and modern sense of style. Whether attending events or simply opting for a casual look, he never fails to dazzle with his excellent style and sense of fashion.

He is known for his stylish and trendy fashion choices on and off-screen. He understands how to draw attention to his style through traditional black tie attire or fashion-forward outfits. This time, he opted for a formal look in a brown tuxedo outfit. Check out his latest look below.

Karan Kundrra’s Brown Tuxedo Outfit Appearance-

The actor looked dashing in a brown tuxedo and shared a picture series on Instagram. The outfit features a light blue collar, full sleeves, front buttons featuring a plain formal shirt, brown lapel collar, full sleeves, plain side pockets, buttons featuring a blazer, and matching colored straight pants. He fashioned his hair in a side-parted, sleek, combed hairstyle. He paired his outfit with a silver wristwatch and silver rings and paired it with black formal shoes. In the pictures, he sits on the chairs and opts for dashing postures with charming looks.

