TV News: Shivangi Joshi Wraps Shoot, Jasmin Bhasin Turns 33, Nia Sharma’s New Suhagan Chudail Look To Shalin Bhanot In Top 5 Of KKK 14

Today, several stars have created buzz in the headlines in the television world. From Shivangi Joshi wrapping the shoot for her new project, Jasmin Bhasin celebrating pre-bash as she turns 33, Nia Sharma unveils her new look as Suhagan Chudail to Shalin Bhanot securing a spot in the top 5 of KKK 14. Let’s take a look below.

1) Shivangi Joshi Wraps Up Shoot Of ‘Couple Goals’

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a clip showcasing the behind-the-scenes glimpse. Her glowing face and enthusiasm made hearts flutter. In her next story, she revealed that she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming project, ‘Couple Goals,’ alongside Karan Wahi by Barun Sobti.

2) Ashnoor Kaur Enjoys Midnight Shoot

Showcasing a glimpse of her set, Ashnoor shared on her Instagram that she had been shooting at midnight and reached home early in the morning after 6 a.m.

3) Nia Sharma’s New Look For Suhagan Chudail

On her social media handle, Nia revealed her new look for her ongoing show Suhagan Chudail. The actress looks beautiful in a colorful lehenga choli. Meanwhile, maan tika, nose ring, hath band, necklace, bangles, earrings, and other accessories gave her a desi vibe.

4) Jasmin Bhasin’s Pre-birthday Celebration In Bangkok

For her birthday, Jasmin jetted to Bangkok, and she received a sweet pre-birthday celebration. The actress turns 33 on 28 June 2024.

5) Aly Goni Bags New Role

As per reports, Aly will now portray the role of Ayan in Pocket FM’s audio series Secret Ameerzada alongside Pandya Store fame Surabhi Das.

6) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Travel For Next Vacation

On her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a video of herself with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She revealed that the couple headed for Zurich for the next vacation. While they were in flight, they enjoyed their time in quirky activities. She also shared photos from their vacation.

7) Sriti Jha Enjoys Chilling Drink On Flight

Taking her flight, Sriti treats herself to a chilling drink and her stylish look: a white crop top paired with a pink oversized shirt and grey pants.

8) Palak Purswani Parties With Girl Gang In Goa

In her Instagram handle, Dabangii—Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi fame Palak Purswani shared photos and videos of herself in a bikini enjoying her beach party in Goa. The photos are now going viral on the internet.

9) Sumedh Mudgalkar Wraps Shoot For Something Exciting

On his social media handle, Sumedh announced the wrap of his upcoming project, which he called ‘GOAT,’ and asked fans to wait.

10) Shalin Bhanot Secures His Place In Top 5 Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to several reports, Shalin Bhanot, among others, successfully secured his place in the top five of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It will be interesting to see who will be the next to join him.

11) Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Enjoy Vacation In Europe

Love birds Karan and Tejasswi treated fans with mushy pictures from their vacation in Europe. The actress looks gorgeous in a strapless reddish mini dress, while Karan looks handsome in neutral-tone casuals.

