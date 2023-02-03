The SRK starrer Pathaan is currently on heights. As it marked SRK’s comeback film on the front, the movie did massively grand at the box office. As the fever continues, Siddharth Nigam, who’s been huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, decided to take inspiration from the iconic hairstyle of Pathaan in the movie, and he is without doubt acing it every way!

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share the photoshoot picture on Thursday. The actor looked stunning in his white shirt teamed with beige trousers. The actor tied his hair in a sleek man bun. The actor kept his beard all on point, with a caption, “If my hair looks great I can deal with anything.😌😉”. Soon after he shared the picture, it garnered love all across also not failing to attract Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Further Details:

📸: @prashantsamtani

Style by : @kmundhe4442

Outfit by : @gant

@iconicfashionindia

Here take a look-

On the work front, Siddharth Nigam shot to fame with his work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The show earned overnight fame, given his amazing work as Aladdin. However, the actor ventured off with the movie Dhoom 3 where he portrayed as the younger version of Aamir Khan. As of now, he has now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the queue, that also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others.

Speaking of Pathaan, the movie before its release made several controversies. However, yet the movie managed to earn its due deserving fighting all the odds given. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.