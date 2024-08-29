Television | Celebrities

The TRP ratings released today, 29 August 2024, has show Anupamaa take the No 1 spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak at No 2. Read for more details here.

We see a repeat of Week 33 when it comes to the TRP Ratings of Week 34 in the year 2024. Star Plus shows secure the Top 4 slots on the ratings chart. Anupamaa is the Top show across GECs with a TVR of 2.4. It is a tie for the 2nd spot, but there is a change. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin surges ahead and joins Jhanak to take the No 2 spot with 2.2 TVR. There is yet another tie with Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai getting the TVR of 2.1 and taking the No 3 spot. Advocate Anjali Awasthi takes the No 4 spot with 2.0 TVR.

This is followed by three shows with a TVR of 1.7. They are the reality shows on Colors, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, and also the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Kundali Bhagya of Zee TV, secures a TVR of 1.5. Colors’ shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mangal Lakshmi, Parineetii, Mera Balam Thanedaar secure the TVR of 1.4.

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) and Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.3, followed by Mishri (Colors) and Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) with 1.2 TVR.

What do you expect in the coming week? Do you see a new show emerging on top? Feel free to comment.