The tv beauty Nikki Tamboli sets record again with her fashion deck ups on social media. The actress is an avid social media user. The diva has time and again earned immense love with her gorgeous fashion updos on her social media handle, and here again the diva has got us astounded with her preppy and sassy look in black sensuous bralette top. Check out below as we decode her look-

In the video, we can see Nikki Tamboli wearing a sheer black crop top. She teamed with denim jeans. The diva decked it up with long wavy hair, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. Sharing the video, she asserted that she is going to be back on her YouTube channel again. Subscribe to her channel, if you are a Nikki Tamboli fan and know all about her hot gossips and latest updates.

Sharing the cheeky hot video on her Instagram, Nikki wrote, “Been MIA for a while but here I am back on YouTube to throw some ✨sass✨ and spill some tea ☕️💁🏻‍♀️🔥

#YouTube #ReelItFeelIt #NikkiTamboli #nikkians”

However, soon after she shared the video, netizens were quick to notice a change to her nose. One wrote, “Are yaar aap nose surgery kyu Kara liye….muze toh pehle hi achi lgti thi”, another wrote, “Apne kya surgery karvaii he??? something different”, a third user wrote, “nose phle thik thi”.

However, this is just a speculation. Nikki Tamboli has not yet confirmed on it yet. Do you think she has done a nose surgery? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.