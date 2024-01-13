Viah Ke Laija: Surbhi Jyoti drops dreamy moments from new music video

Punjabi sensation Gurnam Bhullar has teamed up with the talented Surbhi Jyoti for the music video of “Viah Ke Laija.” The track is composed and sung by Gurnam Bhullar, with captivating lyrics penned by Kaptaan. The music is crafted by the renowned Desi Crew, ensuring a melodic and foot-tapping experience for the audience.

The music video, directed by Manav Shah, promises to be a visual treat, featuring a stellar cast that includes Gurnam Bhullar, Kartar Cheema, Surbhi Jyoti, Prabh Grewal, Lakhwinder, Navdeep Kaler, Manjit Singh, Sanju Solanki, Dheeraj Kumar, and Rahul Jungral. The narrative is set to unfold under the creative guidance of Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, responsible for the story and screenplay.

The project is presented by GFM & RAVISHING ENTERTAINMENT and produced by Paramjit Singh, Ravish Abrol, Akashdeep Chally, and Gagandeep Chally. The synergy of talent involved in this venture reflects a commitment to delivering a high-quality entertainment experience for the audience.

Have a look:

Excitement is building as Surbhi Jyoti shared a sneak peek into the music video on social media, expressing her enthusiasm for the project. “VIAH KE LAIJA. Song out now! 👏🏻 Film Releasing on 🔥 9th February 2024,” she wrote, teasing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come.

With a stellar cast, a talented creative team, and the musical prowess of Gurnam Bhullar, “Viah Ke Laija” is poised to be a significant musical and visual spectacle. Fans eagerly await the release on February 9, 2024, to witness the magic unfold on screen and experience the enchanting blend of music and storytelling that this collaboration promises.