[Video] Sumbul Touqeer Or Garvita Sadhwani: Who Did The Makeup Transformation Trend Better?

Sumbul Touqeer and Garvita Sadhwani are the industry’s most talented and stunning actresses. Sumbul Touqeer is known for her role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and Garvita Sadhwani is known for her appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their acting skills and social media appearance are always on point. Recently, Sumbul and Garvita shared videos of themselves showcasing their talent in makeup transformation videos. Check it out below!

Sumbul Touqeer And Garvita Sadhwani’s Instagram Video-

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer posted a video in which the diva performs a reel to Sabrina Carpenter’s song Please Please Please. The video begins with the actress wearing a sky-blue hoodie and no makeup look. She sang the song “Please Please Please,” synchronizing with the background music to give the impression that she was singing. Her facial expressions drew us in, and we fell for her acting. Sumbul’s shift as the video progresses astounds viewers. Her transition appearance is stunning, as she styles her look in curly hair, glam makeup with peachy eyes, and matte lips.

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] Sumbul Touqeer Or Garvita Sadhwani: Who Did The Makeup Transformation Trend Better?

Garvita Sadhwani

Garvita Sadhwani shared a video of herself looking cute in a printed mini-dress with a blue denim jacket. Garvita also follows the trend and performs a reel on “Please Please Please.” And doing fake face makeup on her face, she suddenly throws a makeup brush and makes a heart with her hand. As the video proceeds, Garvita breaks the hand heart and shows her stunning look in a white and black print lapel collar, full sleeves mini blazer dress and styles her look with a curly hairstyle, minimal makeup with a shimmery look, and accessories with long earrings, rings, and heels.

View Instagram Post 2: [Video] Sumbul Touqeer Or Garvita Sadhwani: Who Did The Makeup Transformation Trend Better?

Ultimately, both Sumbul Touqeer and Garvita Sadhwani bring their strengths and unique styles to the makeup transformation trend.