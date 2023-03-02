Abraam Pandey the talented young actor is a sports enthusiast. He plays a few games and is spirited when it comes to watching his favourite sports.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Abraam talks about his love and passion for sports.
Check here.
Your favourite sports:
Cricket
Favourite sports person/people:
Virat Kohli
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
Cricket
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup moment
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5) :
5
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
I missed my board exam due to a tournament. But no regrets I played well that day and bagged 3/17 runs.
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?
I have started liking football. I will prefer Football
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Pizza 🍕
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
Indian Women’s cricket team capturing World Cup in 2027.
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
“Overpower. Overtake. Overcome”