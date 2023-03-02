Abraam Pandey the talented young actor is a sports enthusiast. He plays a few games and is spirited when it comes to watching his favourite sports.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Abraam talks about his love and passion for sports.

Check here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

Virat Kohli

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup moment

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5) :

5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

I missed my board exam due to a tournament. But no regrets I played well that day and bagged 3/17 runs.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

I have started liking football. I will prefer Football

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Pizza 🍕

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

Indian Women’s cricket team capturing World Cup in 2027.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

“Overpower. Overtake. Overcome”