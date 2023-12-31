Warning 2: Jasmin Bhasin-Gippy Grewal starrer song ‘Chann’ to release in January 2024

Yoodlee Films, the dynamic cinematic division of Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures, has unveiled a tantalizing glimpse into their upcoming Punjabi-action venture, ‘Warning 2,’ that is their song ‘Chann’ poster. This cinematic spectacle promises an adrenaline-pumping experience with its depiction of guns, fiery visuals, and an enigmatic hint at a fierce duel of wills. Helmed by director Amar Hundal, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring industry stalwarts such as Gippy Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev, and Raghveer Boli.

Adding to the excitement, Gippy Grewal, a key player in ‘Warning 2,’ recently took to social media to share a captivating poster for the film’s upcoming song, ‘Chann.’ The poster encapsulates a romantic moment between Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, offering a sneak peek into the movie’s emotional depth. Grewal, in his post, announced the release date for the track—January 2, 2024. Titled “Chann,” the song promises to be a musical delight, with Happy Raikoti taking on the roles of singer, lyricist, and composer, while Avvy Sra lends his musical prowess as the producer.

As the anticipation builds, ‘Warning 2’ is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 2, 2024, delivering a powerful cinematic punch to Punjabi movie enthusiasts. With its stellar cast, action-packed sequences, and musical allure, the film aims to captivate audiences and establish itself as a prominent entry in the Punjabi film landscape. Get ready for a cinematic rollercoaster ride with ‘Warning 2’—a fusion of action, romance, and musical brilliance.