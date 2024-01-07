Watch: Diljit Dosanjh And Mouni Roy’s Chemistry In New Music Video

Mouni Roy has been basking in glory ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. The actress has impressed the audience and critics with her top-notch acting skills in films like Gold, Brahmastra, Made In China and more. Apart from that, she has also been seen in several music videos. And now, she is paired with the well-known Punjabi singer Diljeet Dosanjh. Let’s take a look below.

Mouni Roy And Diljeet Dosanjh’s Chemistry

The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself romancing Diljit Dosanjh. With the visuals, it seems this clip is from the new music video ‘Love Ya’. Their chemistry in the clip looks fiery, and it is interesting to see them together on-screen.

The music video was released on 6th January 2024, and in just one day, this song has more than 6.8 million views on the YouTube channel Saregama Music. Currently, this music video is trending at #28 number. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is dressed as a typical Punjabi Munda, while Mouni Roy looks mesmerising in a black lehenga. Her beautiful necklace, earrings and accessories uplift her appearance. At the same time, the smokey eyes and makeover look jaw-dropping.

Are you, too, loving Diljit and Mouni’s chemistry on-screen? Drop your views in the comments box below.