Watch: Nikki Tamboli gets romantic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes him feel the heat

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most loved and captivating beauties that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for quite a long time and well, we love it. See the latest that's happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 07:35:36
Nikki Tamboli is one of the most stylish and enigmatic actresses and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started her career immediately after getting her share of love, appreciation and success in the Hindi TV industry and well, soon, her career took off on an all-time high like never before. She became incredibly popular after shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other projects and well, so far, it has indeed been an incredible journey for her. Her social media game is lit and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, it is nothing less than a fabulous experience for the audience to see and witness.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Nikki Tamboli and how she’s winning hearts with Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

Whenever Nikki Tamboli shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans in the best way possible, she always becomes successful. Well, this time, the diva is seen getting romantic with none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a cute and hilarious way and well, seeing the fun and humour quotient at her end, you will certainly love it and go bananas in the real sense of the term. Want to check out the fun quotient and admire her for the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it! Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

