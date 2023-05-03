Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises oomph game in red deep-neck bodycon outfit, takes sensuous dip in water

Check out how Nikki Tamboli is burning hearts with perfection in a red outfit

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most admired and charming actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Just like some of her other contemporaries, Nikki Tamboli has worked immensely hard in her entire career till date and well, that’s why, she’s truly regarded as one of the most successful and popular artistes. While she’s been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now, things changed drastically for her immediately after her grand appearances in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. As far as KKK 11 is concerned, although she didn’t win the show, it doesn’t change the fact that she earned tremendous fame and popularity from there.

Check out this stunning red outfit swag of Nikki Tamboli that we love:

Whenever Nikki Tamboli shares droolworthy and gorgeous snaps on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet totally loves it for real and in the true sense of the term. So, to tell you all a little bit about Nikki Tamboli and her latest swag moment, what do we currently get to see? Well, in a new reel video, the gorgeous babe is seen stabbing hearts like a pro as she dazzles in a beautiful red bodycon dress and well, we love the way she gets playful in water as well like a true water baby. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate this stunning and sensuous video of Nikki Tamboli, how much will you all rate it and how?