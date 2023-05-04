Watch: Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her plunging neck mermaid avatar

Nikki Tamboli’s sheer sky blue mermaid avatar is truly a sight to experience, the actress shares yet another video in the sheer plunging neck bodycon dress, check out

Nikki Tamboli has come a long way. With her amazing work on the screen, the actress has earned her own

fanbase in the country. She now owns a huge fan following on Instagram. Nikki also caters an active YouTube channel with millions of subscribers. However, that’s not all what keeps her so relevant amongst the netizens. Nikki Tamboli’s fashion choices are a true reflection of her personality – confident, fearless, and unapologetic. She is not afraid to experiment with different styles and loves to push the boundaries of conventional fashion. From traditional Indian wear to western outfits, she can effortlessly pull off any look with her signature flair and panache.

Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in blue bodycon

Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share a video. In the video, we can see the Bigg Boss beauty looking all stunning in her sheer designer blue avatar. The outfit featured gorgeous embellishments all over. The gown comes with a deep plunging neckline. The actress clubbed the look with her long wavy hair.

For makeup, the actress completed the look with dewy sparkly eyes. Pink lips remains her constant. Her cheeks looked on point with a bit of blush and added highlighter. Sharing the video, she wrote, “बुलाता है मगर जाने का नही……💙”

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Yr bs Aisa figure hojai zindagi safal ho jai 🙌🏻”

Another wrote, “Aap Sach Me Bahut Khubsurat Ho”

A third user wrote, “Aapko God Ne Bahut Fursat Se Banaya Hoga”

A fourth one added, “Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya”