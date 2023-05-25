Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress

Surbhi Jyoti shared on her social media handle, we can see her taking a stroll amid a serene picturesque place. The actress however did not mention the name of the place.

Surbhi Jyoti, the epitome of style and grace, recently stole the limelight as she glammed up in a stunning midi dress. The beige colour and playful patterns of her ensemble perfectly showcased her vivacious personality.

With a twirl and a wink, Surbhi effortlessly turned heads, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion choices. The midi dress accentuated her impeccable curves while allowing her to move with effortless elegance. Surbhi’s confident stride and radiant smile proved that she knows how to slay any red carpet or social event with her impeccable fashion sense.

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in white midi dress

In the video, that the actress shared on her social media handle, we can see her taking a stroll amid a serene picturesque place. The actress however did not mention the name of the place. In the video, we can see her wearing a backless midi flared dress. She completed the look with her long straight hair with minimal makeup look.

Check it out below-

Surbhi Jyoti’s work front

Her role as Zoya Farooqui in the popular TV show “Qubool Hai” that gained her widespread recognition and made her a household name.

Surbhi Jyoti’s portrayal of Zoya, a spirited and lovable character, captured the hearts of the audience. Her flawless acting skills, coupled with her natural charm and screen presence, contributed to the immense success of the show. Surbhi’s chemistry with her co-star Karan Singh Grover further added to her popularity and made them a beloved on-screen couple.

Following the success of “Qubool Hai,” Surbhi Jyoti continued to impress viewers with her versatile performances in various television shows. She showcased her acting prowess in shows like “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” and “Naagin 3,” where she portrayed complex and diverse characters with depth and conviction. Surbhi’s ability to effortlessly switch between different genres, from romance to supernatural thrillers, is a testament to her versatility as an actress.