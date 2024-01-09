Watch: Surbhi Jyoti’s Bids Farewell To NYC In Stylish Trench Coat, Gloves And Boots

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has been making headlines amidst her New York vacation with rumors about her marriage. After having a great time on her vacation, Surbhi is all set to come back to town as she bids farewell. Let’s take a look below.

Surbhi Jyoti Bids Farewell To New York City

On Tuesday afternoon, Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself as she bid farewell to the city after spending a great time. The actress has been sharing photos and videos from New York since she landed in the beautiful place. And we loved every picture throughout her New York diaries.

While in the latest video, Surbhi Jyoti can be seen wearing the same outfit that she shared photos of a couple of days ago. She can be seen walking through the streets of the city in a red trench coat paired with warm pants. She completes her winter vibe with black gloves, boots, and a sling bag. Sharing this video in the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for such an amazing time, NYC.”

Surbhi Jyoti has massive fandom on social media, and her regular dump keeps her fans engaged with her. She has more 10 million followers on her Instagram.

