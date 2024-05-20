Weekend Chill: Inside Surbhi Jyoti And Rithvikk Dhanjani’s Vacation Reunion

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani are back. They are among the most entertaining real-life friends, and the kind of bond they share is evident through their social media. The BFFs share a strong and endearing friendship marked by mutual respect and admiration. Their bond, often highlighted on social media, showcases their playful camaraderie and genuine support for each other. As the fans miss their fun-filled vibe, the BFFs reunite for summer vacation. Let’s take a look at what’s up today.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Rithvikk and Surbhi jointly shared a video tickling audiences’ stomachs. In the video, the duo very sweetly come close and start learning how to pose like a model, which was trending on Instagram days ago. However, it seems it’s never too late to try.

The duo poses like models, but the ending is unexpected. Rithvikk pushes Surbhi back in a comedic way, and we can’t stop laughing. Their camaraderie together is always fun. The duo looks cool in casuals. In the caption, the actor writes, “Chal bhagg @surbhijyoti.”

Surbhi and Rithvikk often grab attention with their quirkiness in videos and photos. And this new dump is just another on the list.

Surbhi Jyoti is currently working on her new project, Gunnah, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani. Rithvikk Dhanjani was seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 as host along with Gauahar Khan.