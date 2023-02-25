Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli are known for their Khatron Ke Khiladi stints. Both have been the participants in the show and have showcased amazing stunt skills on the camera. What’s more, the beauties also do not fail to keep their fans roused with their back-to-back social media updates. And of now, while Divyanka has shared glimpses from her workout drills, Nikki has sent love to her fans from Amsterdam.

Divyanka Tripathi

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and glimpses straight from her workout routine. The actress can be seen in her joyous mood as she aces her workout drills at the gym. While in some we can spot her doing yoga, in some we can find her falling in love with stretching.

Tripathi has time and again asserted her love for workout and is a fitness freak. And sharing this new reel, the actress asserted further that it’s workout that gives her happiness. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Many ask me what’s happiness? It’s about living a life with unstoppable zeal, where learning is more important than earning.🙂 I break my own barriers daily, come out with victorious smiles. I push myself to do things I never thought I could even attempt. Happiness depends on what you seek. Action is the key, perfection isn’t. Self love is the key, fear of judgement isn’t. (PS: Uh oh! Missed putting my favourite picture for number 2!”

Here take a look-

Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss beauty on the other hand shared glimpses from her recent Amsterdam tour. The diva looked stunning in the pictures, as she can be seen having her best times in a café at Amsterdam. The actress wore an all black winter layer. She wore a stylish black pullover teamed it with black pants and rounded it off with black gloves. The actress decked it up with her long wavy hair and nude makeup look.

Check out-