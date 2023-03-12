Nikki Tamboli, the name needs no introduction. The actress sparked to fame with her amazing participation in the show Bigg Boss. The actress is an avid social media user as well. The actress often keeps her fans intimidated with her regular pictures on her social media, and here again she has catered some self love goals with her latest picture on her Instagram stories.

Self love is crucial. Self-love entails having intimacy for, gratitude for, and a desirable perception of oneself. It has a strong connection to both self-worth and self-compassion. When you value yourself highly and treat yourself lovingly, you have a deep love for yourself. Love of oneself is essential for overall health. Contradictory to what the perfectionists believe, loving yourself does not preclude having great standards for yourself. Without feeling good about own selves, it may be challenging to be motivated. Multiple studies assert that in order to act, try things, and capitalize on fresh possibilities, we really have to love ourselves.

That’s what exactly Nikki Tamboli is up to as of now. The actress has shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where we can see her at a clinic getting some therapeutic treatment done. The actress can be seen all gorgeous in her beautiful satin black long kaftan gown. She completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Here take a look-

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “much needed” in the caption.

On the work front, the actress has been seen in many music videos as of late. Other than that, she earned fame with her participation in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.