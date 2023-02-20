Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli are two of the leading stars from the industry. Known for their amazing work on the screen, they became household names. Their participation in Bigg Boss got them popular overnight amongst the mainstream audience of India. As of now, both the stars continue to entertain their fans with their own individual paces and work.

Owing to that, in all the busy schedules that these divas live with, here’s how she spent their Sundays!

Jasmin Bhasin

A video of Jasmin Bhasin got surfaced on social media, by Mid-Day. In the video, we can Jasmin at her home, playing and cuddling with her pawbuddies. She has one cute doggo and a kitten that she recently adopted. The actress can be seen playing with both, while the dog and kitten enjoy each other’s company. Sharing the video, Mid-Day wrote, “@jasminbhasin2806 introduce her cute family members, Mia, Rambo & Kylie | Celebrity Pet Parents #JasminBhasin #Pets #PetParents #CelebrityPetParents #interview #petcare #BiggBoss”

Well, it’s definitely the cutest thing you would witness on internet today! Check out here-

Nikki Tamboli

The avid social media user took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video. Looks like she was prepping up for a photoshoot. Dazzling her fans with her sheer hot avatar, the actress gave off nothing but some saucy Sunday fashion goals.

In the boomerang, we can see her acing a leopard printed co-ord set. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. For makeup, Nikki decked it up with bold beautiful eyes and nude pink lips. Flaunting her toned midriff in the video, the actress dropped some beach emojis in the caption.

Here take a look-