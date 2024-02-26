White Saree, Black Blouse & Smokey Eyes: Mouni Roy’s Homesick Vibe

Mouni Roy‘s love for sarees is evident in her social media dump. The actress has an exquisite sense of fashion and never fails to rule over hearts with her enchanting appearances. Whether heavily embellished or simple sarees. However, in her latest photos, the diva shows a mesmerizing glimpse of her mesmerizing beauty in a plain white saree that has left us in awe.

In the captivating ensemble, Mouni Roy makes fans swoon over her sensuousness. Embracing the homesick vibes, the Brahmastra actress dons a white cotton saree that has beautiful prints around the border paired with a black one-shoulder blouse, creating soothing visuals. The actress looks comfortable and charismatic in the simple saree, making us fans of her simplicity.

That’s not all! Mouni left her tresses open in mid-part, creating a breezy vibe. Her edgy and bold black smokey eyes add an extra dose of sophistication. Her rosy cheeks and glossy lip color give her an enchanting appearance. Throughout the photos, Mouni Roy flaunts her unbound love for saree and the homesick vibes, leaning on the sofa. With every picture, the actress makes us fall for her beauty and irresistible ‘aadaye.’ Do you love her vibes in the cozy moments?

Did you like Mouni Roy’s homesick vibes? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.