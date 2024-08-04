Yeh Rishta Actors Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla’s Romantic Dance On Marathi Song At Manglagauri Pooja

In a delightful celebration of culture and festivity, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla recently captivated their fans with a romantic dance performance on a Marathi song at the Manglagauri Pooja. The duo’s chemistry and graceful moves added a special charm to the event, making it a memorable occasion for everyone. Take a look below!

Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla’s Romantic Dance On Marathi Song-

In his Instagram post, Rohit Purohit shared a video of himself and Samridhii Shukla. Both actors are dressed in traditional attire, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of the Pooja. Rohit looked dashing in a classic kurta-pajama set, while Samridhii stunned in an elegant Nauvari saree, adding a touch of glamour to the Mangla Gauri pooja.

The highlight of the pooja is undoubtedly Rohit and Samridhii’s romantic dance performance. The duo rocks to the melodious tunes of the Udhal Ho Marathi song from the Malaal movie. Their chemistry is palpable, and their moves are perfectly synchronized, creating a sense of harmony and unity. The actresses left their audience mesmerized by their grace and poise, making it a performance to remember.

View Instagram Post 1: Yeh Rishta Actors Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla's Romantic Dance On Marathi Song At Manglagauri Pooja

The Manglagauri Pooja, a traditional celebration dedicated to Goddess Parvati, was the perfect backdrop for the actors to showcase their dance skills. The event, known for its vibrant and joyous atmosphere, is enhanced by Rohit and Samridhii’s enchanting performance.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.