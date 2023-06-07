ADVERTISEMENT
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame

Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya in Star Plus' Anupamaa, talks about the importance of being in the limelight to be noticed. Read her thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 12:46:59
Anupamaa fame actress Madalsa Sharma does feel that we exist in a phase and time where visibility counts a lot!! When one is in the limelight, he/she might end up getting more work. However, Madalsa does understand that this causes quite a lot of stress and tension.

Says Madalsa who plays Kavya in Anupamaa, “I feel that one should do what they feel is right for them. After all, quality beats quantity any day. And, it’s all about the choices you make, your hard work, dedication and performance. If you know how to impress your audience, you don’t have to do anything else.”

However, Madalsa does agree that you tend to get unnoticed despite doing good work, if one does not demand attention. “Yes, that has happened to me in the past. Especially with my first Bollywood film ‘Angel’ which was critically raved and even my performance earned me huge accolades as I played a very unique role. But, unfortunately, it didn’t garner much attention from the audience.”

On the pressure she feels with the growing competition in the industry, audience reaction and social media presence, Madalsa explains, “I don’t feel any kind of pressure for any of the categories mentioned here because this is my profession and it’s my job to give it my 100% always. When you are working, 24/7 commitment to the job is more important than any kind of pressure.”

Madalsa ends up by saying, “Enjoying what you are doing professionally is a blessing.”

Well said, Madalsa!!

