YRKKH: Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani’s Group Pose Sparks Fan Curiosity

Rajan Shahi is a popular Indian TV serial producer known for his remarkable shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and others. His shows are popular for their gripping storylines, rich culture, and interesting twists. Recently, on his Production house’s Instagram, Directors Kut Production, the YRKKH lead cast photos were shared, leaving fans curious about what will happen next.

Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, And Garvita Sadhwani Pose Together

The official production house page features new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast photos. These unseen and engaging pictures left the fans intrigued. The opening frames show the trio of Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani sitting on the couch. Both actresses give high-fives, while Rohit looks tense, sitting in the middle of the two. For the photoshoot, both the divas wore a white mini dress and looked gorgeous, while Rohit looked dapper in a white and black combination.

The next click shows the whole team, with the producers Rajan Shahi and the lead actors Samridhii, Rohit, and Garvita posing for the photo. Sharing these photos, the producer Rajan Shahi wrote in the caption, “Can you guess why Rohit is so fed up? Something special coming veryy soon, stay tuned!”

Reacting to this, fans expressed their curiosity. One user wrote, “What is happening here???.” The other said, “My excitement level is on it’s peakk pls koi batao kya chal raha hai???.” “May be leap ? For one year,” said the third. While the fourth wished, “I wantt rajan sir’s and garvita, samridhii and rohit’s bond to be like shivangi mohsin and rajan sir’s bond.”