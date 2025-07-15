A Colossal Loss: RIP Dheeraj Kumar

Darkest hour for the fraternity right, as we lose one of the prime pillars of the industry, Dheeraj Kumar. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, this week with a severe breathing issue. On 15th July, he took his last breath, succumbing to pneumonia. They say, death is inevitable, but what gets left is one’s legacy. For someone as monumental as Dheeraj Kumar, the legacy speaks in volumes.

He paved a way for millions. Planted the seeds of spirituality with his ‘Creative Eye’ production house. ‘Om Namah Shivay’ remains one of the cherished works amongst the Indians. Dheeraj Kumar’s work in Indian television was rooted in vision, depth, and a genuine respect for cultural storytelling.

Through his banner, Creative Eye, he created a space for mythology and spirituality to exist onscreen in a graceful and authentic manner. At a time when television was still finding its voice, he introduced stories that had meaning beyond just entertainment. Om Namah Shivay became a touchstone, not just for the visual scale of production, but because it reintroduced important stories that connected people to their spiritual roots.

The journey continued with shows like Shree Ganesh, Vishnu Puran, Sai Baba, and Jai Maa Vaishno Devi, each created with precision, research, and respect that was never forced. These were not mere retellings, but acts of devotion brought to life in the form of storytelling. In his work to bring the divine into the everyday homes of viewers, Dheeraj Kumar gave viewers something to have forever, content that comforts, teaches, and inspires. When we think of his legacy, it’s not just the shows he makes, but the calm, lasting presence they continue to have in the hearts of viewers.

Spirituality was more than a part of Dheeraj Kumar’s life, it was the bedrock upon which all of his activities were founded. It subtly yet powerfully underpinned every decision, every project, and every interaction. During his illness, his ties to faith were unchanged. Just weeks before his passing, he put aside any distress to attend the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai—his lifelong homage to spiritual practice. In that moment, he was not a celebrity, but a devotee, moved by the responsibility to memorialise Sanatan Dharma in an increasingly complex and changing world. His humility to devotee was evident throughout; he always preferred to acknowledge the divine over his status as a celebrity and reminded everyone greatness lies in devotion and grace.

With his passing, Indian entertainment has lost much more than just a skilled actor and visionary producer. The industry is sad to lose someone who stood by his principles, who held storytelling as a divine responsibility to culture, spirituality, and community. His contributions were larger than the cinema and television; they were acts of stewardship and worship to India’s cultural capital. Dheeraj Kumar’s legacy will be remembered not only in the shows he produced or the roles he played, but in the authenticity, passion, and integrity he exemplified, both as a life, on-stage and off.