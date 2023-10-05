Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch

Sony Entertainment Television has always been a platform for breaking stereotypes and presenting powerful characters that challenge societal norms. Their latest offering, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon produced by DJ’s A Creative Unit, is no exception. This daily show introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

The casting of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is on point, with Sumbul Touqeer Khan shining in the titular role. She embodies the essence of a passionate woman who fearlessly makes difficult choices to fulfill her purpose as an IAS Officer. Mishkat Varma, who plays Adiraj Pradhan, is a refreshing addition as a character who genuinely advocates feminism and celebrates women’s achievements.

The show’s opening scenes set the tone for the gripping narrative, as Kavya prepares for the life-changing IAS interview, with the support of her fiancé, Shubham Thakur, portrayed by Anuj Sullere. However, the story takes a dramatic turn when Kavya passes the interview, while Shubham does not. His reaction, asking Kavya to resign from her post if she loves him, ignites a series of challenges, including criticisms from family members and others who label her as selfish.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stands out from the typical saas-bahu dramas, offering viewers a refreshing and engaging storyline. The show starts strong, ticking all the boxes with outstanding performances, an intriguing plot, and skillful direction. Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s portrayal of Kavya is exceptional, and her IAS interview moment is a highlight of the first episode. Kavya’s unwavering determination to serve the nation and stand up for the common man is at the heart of the show.

The show’s makers have successfully hooked audiences with intriguing twists and dramatic moments from the very beginning. The handling of the story is praiseworthy, and it promises to generate positive word-of-mouth. We at IWMBuzz.com give Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon a solid rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.