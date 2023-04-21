Review of Sony TV’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta’s fresh pairing makes it appealing

IWMBuzz.com reviews Sony TV’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television introduced a refreshing fiction drama, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, produced by Swastik Productions, a remake of the popular Turkish drama İstanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul).

The show delves into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each inspirational in their respective worlds. This captivating story follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranakgadh, while Surilii is a vibrant and modern-thinking young girl from Mumbai. The daily focus on the natural human nature of resistance to change – change tends to create fear, and the usual reactions are to either fight or flight.

This close-to-life yet inspirational saga sees Kitu Gidwani playing Damayanti Barot, Tina Datta essaying the role of Surilii Ahluwalia, and Jay Bhanushali portraying the character of Shivendra Barot. Despite their diametrically opposing ways, the essence of these two women striving to safeguard their familial traditions is the same. Set in her ways, Damayanti is trying to save the honor and customs of her family, while Surilii, who goes with the flow, is giving her all to protect her parents’ memories and legacy.

The show’s grand set adds a visual treat for the viewers and the lead actors. Tina is back on-screen, and we can’t keep calm. The actress entertained her fans with her real personality in Bigg Boss 16 and returned to daily soaps after a gap. Tina displays a good screen presence and succeeds in portraying the character of a chirpy girl who can converse with strangers. Her smile and expressive eyes take over the scene. Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, is equally awesome as a prince. He acts well to show the character’s restrained nature. He does not overdo the role but expresses it through his amazing screen presence and subtle dialogue delivery. He pulls off the royal prince’s role effortlessly. Jay and Tina’s fresh pairing makes this show a must-watch. The two complement each other and look perfect on-screen.

Kitu Gidwani looks classy and apt for Queen Damayanti Barot’s role. Her elegance and subtle look make a good combo to bring the royal look. This daily reminds us of Zee TV’s show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, which had a similar storyline. However, it is too early to judge the show. Overall, the show does impress us with a royal set, impressive performances, and simple storyline. We credit the show with 3.5 out of 5 stars.

