Alisha Parveen Announces Exciting New Project After Anupamaa Exit! Take A Look

Alisha Parveen, who became a household name in just two and a half months, portraying the character of Rahi in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, was removed overnight in December. She created a buzz over the internet regarding her sudden dismissal, and many extended their support. The actress herself was very upset and called the decision unfair, but it seems things are getting better as the actress announced her exciting new show just two months after her exit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alisha Parveen shared a video showcasing a glimpse of her new project, building fans’ anticipation. In the clip, Alisha is seen in a school uniform, wearing a white shirt and grey checked skirt. She posed with her co-stars Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, and Ansh Pandey. The squad is from the well-known show School Friends. The actress revealed that the show’s new season will arrive soon, with it’s season 3. She wrote, “`SEASON 3′ is cominggggggg. Toh sab ready ho jao.”

View Instagram Post 1: Alisha Parveen Announces Exciting New Project After Anupamaa Exit! Take A Look

School Friends is a romance comedy teenage show that first aired in 2023 on MX Player. It features Alisha Parveen, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, Ansh Pandey, and Navika Kotia in the lead. After the success of season 2, the makers are now coming up with season 3, produced by Rusk Studios.

Alisha Parveen has also appeared in shows like Udaariyaan, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, and Hum Nikamma Banate Hain. She has fandom on more than four lakhs on her Instagram.