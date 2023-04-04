There seems to be no dearth of entertainment as Lock Upp is gearing up to come up with season 2. Lock Upp is a reality show that was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji. In the show, 17 contestants were locked in jail. The contestants played the game and fought to survive. Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host.

According to the reports in the media, Lock Upp season 2 will air on Zee TV from 17th April 2023. However, there is no official confirmation about the date and timing of the show but it is also expected that a formal announcement will be made soon.

Karan Kundrra is one of the jailors of Lock Upp. There are reports that Rubina Dilaik might also get on board as the second jailor. Even though the confirmed contestant list isn’t out several TV celeb names are doing the rounds who can be expected to be seen. Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal, Soundarya Sharma, and Emiway Bantai might be seen in the TV show.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.